NPP race: Don't dare come close - Nyaho-Tamakloe warns Afriyie Akoto, Boakye Agyarko

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has issued a warning to the Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, not to contest in the party’s upcoming flagbearership race.



In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Nyaho-Tamakloe explained that the Agric Minister has failed in the implementation of government policies under his watch.



He advised him to have an independent assessment of his performance as Minister before deciding on whether to contest or not.

On the former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe maintained that he has been unable to offer explanations leading to his dismissal as a minister.



“I can mention those who shouldn’t dare come close. One is Akoto. He has failed abysmally. He shouldn’t think of it. Recently I saw his billboard somewhere in the Volta Region. I mean he has failed.



“He should know that he has failed. The policy he came out with, if he is convinced that he has been able to administer them properly, then he can come or show his face for the leadership of the party,” he stated.



“Then former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko. I don’t understand them. Agyarko for what? Himself has he come out as a man to tell the people of this country that for a, b, c reasons I have been sacked? That is what will be done in a civilized country,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe emphasized.



The NPP is yet to announce the presidential primary date.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen are reportedly lacing up their boots to slug it out.



Other names that have come up include Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto (Agric Minister), Boakye Agyarko (Former Energy Minister), Kennedy Agyapong (Assin Central MP), and Joe Ghartey, former Railways Minister.



