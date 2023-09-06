NPP race: Here's why Kennedy Agyapong’s popularity spiked after Alan quit

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

One of the leading members in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race, Alan John Kyerematen officially withdrew from the race on September 5, 2023.

Alan cited among others, the intimidation of his agents in the recently held Super Delegates conference held on August 26 and a skewed system rigged to favour a particular candidate, some of the reasons for his move.



His announcement ignited discussions on social media, with many speculating about Alan's next steps.



Per GhanaWeb tracking of social media commentary, his fellow contender, Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, quickly shot into the trends especially on Twitter.



Among other postulations, commenters suggested that Alan might become Kennedy's running mate, having withdrawn his candidature.



Some netizens speculated that Kennedy Agyapong's chances of securing victory over Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had increased. They based this on Kennedy's ability to secure the second position in the recent Super Delegates conference.



"Bawumia and Mahama de3 like Kennedy Agyapong good,” a social media user tweeted.



"Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Cash should team up. It will be the best showdown against Bawumia,” another added.



"Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal from the NPP Flagbearership Race means he may be going for an independent candidate position. Kennedy Agyapong is now the favorite.”



"Alan's withdrawal appears to be a strategic move that could tip the scales in favor of Kennedy Agyapong over Bawumia. Let's keep a close eye on how this unfolds!"



"This was unexpected, but it brings Hon. Kennedy Agyapong closer to the highest office of the land. Blissful times in Ghana Politics."

"Alan Kyerematen should rally behind Kennedy Agyapong now. It's heating up."



"The NPP hierarchy seems determined to have Bawumia, but the grassroots have found a new leader in Kennedy Agyapong. Alan's smart move shows he won't get anywhere. Smart move."



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Afryie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





I think this is the best time for him to support Kennedy agyapong pic.twitter.com/MbQAcX1h5I — kvng Baff (@kvng_baff) September 5, 2023

AM/SARA

Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



