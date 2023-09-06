NPP race: Here's why Kennedy Agyapong’s popularity spiked after Alan quit

One of the leading members in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race, Alan John Kyerematen officially withdrew from the race on September 5, 2023.
Alan cited among others, the intimidation of his agents in the recently held Super Delegates conference held on August 26 and a skewed system rigged to favour a particular candidate, some of the reasons for his move.
His announcement ignited discussions on social media, with many speculating about Alan's next steps.
Per GhanaWeb tracking of social media commentary, his fellow contender, Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, quickly shot into the trends especially on Twitter.
Among other postulations, commenters suggested that Alan might become Kennedy's running mate, having withdrawn his candidature.
Some netizens speculated that Kennedy Agyapong's chances of securing victory over Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had increased. They based this on Kennedy's ability to secure the second position in the recent Super Delegates conference.
"Bawumia and Mahama de3 like Kennedy Agyapong good,” a social media user tweeted.
"Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Cash should team up. It will be the best showdown against Bawumia,” another added.
"Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal from the NPP Flagbearership Race means he may be going for an independent candidate position. Kennedy Agyapong is now the favorite.”
"Alan's withdrawal appears to be a strategic move that could tip the scales in favor of Kennedy Agyapong over Bawumia. Let's keep a close eye on how this unfolds!"
"This was unexpected, but it brings Hon. Kennedy Agyapong closer to the highest office of the land. Blissful times in Ghana Politics."
"Alan Kyerematen should rally behind Kennedy Agyapong now. It's heating up."
"The NPP hierarchy seems determined to have Bawumia, but the grassroots have found a new leader in Kennedy Agyapong. Alan's smart move shows he won't get anywhere. Smart move."
Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Afryie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.
The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.
His Excellency Lucifer. Stay put because Kennedy Agyapong would give a show down.#osei pic.twitter.com/2aWTPiRrWg— Osagyefo Menkah Jacob (@Jacob_Menkah) September 5, 2023
Alan sef he no get vote , Kennedy Agyapong all the way https://t.co/m1TdRpvc6A— ugly_god (@paa___kwesi) September 5, 2023
Alan Kyerematen withdrawing from the NPP Presidential race means he’ll give his support to Kennedy Agyapong.— Mustbillion Osei Asibey (@AsibeyPeter) September 5, 2023
This was unexpected but this also gets Hon. Kennedy Agyapong closer to the highest office of the land.— KingPromise_For_AoTY’24 (@theKhenstone) September 5, 2023
Bliss times in Ghana Politics. https://t.co/qHdv2nkv2T
With Alan's withdrawal, the #showdown we promised is taking shape.
It's a two-horse race now.— ???????????????????????????????? (@khindavid) September 5, 2023
Kennedy Agyapong @honkenagy will give your so-called establishment candidate a #showdown on November 4th. pic.twitter.com/t9J1IZto86
#Showdown is about to go down join team PHD to secure Ghana by voting for..The most Patriotic Streghtforward Politician ever "Kennedy Agyapong" pic.twitter.com/bHiPjkHSAn— GH????????LASTHOPE ~ HON. KENOHENEGYAPONG2024✌ (@toku2247) September 5, 2023
I think this is the best time for him to support Kennedy agyapong pic.twitter.com/MbQAcX1h5I— kvng Baff (@kvng_baff) September 5, 2023
Bawumia and Mahama de3 like Kennedy Agyapong good— Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) September 5, 2023
At least with Kennedy Agyapong i know if his Vice President no dey help am, he go do Press conference and diss am.
“ vice president wo maame tw3 w’ate. Sua nyansa and arrest the dollar. Me ma wo 2 weeks”
The NPP heir-achy want Bawumiah by force. The grassroots have a new leader, Kennedy Agyapong. It’s only wise Alan has realized he won’t get anywhere. Smart move ???? pic.twitter.com/Gvtd07hAZf— Saasa (@S3_Asa) September 5, 2023
I think Alan Kyerematen should rally behind Kennedy Agyapong now— Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) September 5, 2023
Heats pic.twitter.com/dui4sx47U8
Kennedy Agyapong presidential candidate Alan Kyeremateng running mate who says NO? This will be wild ????.— Gabegh ♏ (@a_gabegh) September 5, 2023
