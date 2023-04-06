4
NPP race: I don't intend to resign as Ghana Gas Board Chair – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong Worried Face 2.png MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, has called on the general public, especially other board members of the Ghana Gas Company, to disregard news that he is resigning from his position as board chair.

This comes on the back of publications that the Assin Central MP intends to tender his resignation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in order to focus on his presidential ambition.

A statement issued by the communications team of the flagbearer aspirant on Tuesday, 4 April 2023, however, noted the allegations are untrue.

The flagbearer aspirant said: “I wish to state that while it is true that I will be contesting for my party’s flagbearship when nominations open, it is not true I intend to resign my position.”

The statement continued: “When the time for me to do [that] arrives, I shall inform the president who appointed me.”

The statement stressed: “In as much as my decision to seek my party’s nomination is non-negotiable, I wish to emphasise that, I equally remain committed to growing and positioning Ghana Gas not only as a profitable state asset but also as a global player in the gas industry.”

Source: classfmonline.com
