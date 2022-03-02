2
Menu
News

NPP race: Organise debate to sieve flag bearer numbers – Aspirant

Kojo Poku, NPP Flagbrearer Hopeful Kojo Poku, NPP flagbrearer hopeful

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kojo Poku, has prevailed on the leadership of the party to organize a debate for all aspirants seeking to lead the party for the 2024 general elections.

He explained that this will help sieve the number of aspirants.

Mr. Poku was of the view that an aspirants’ debate is the only way for the party’s leadership to know the competencies of all the people seeking to lead.

Mr. Opoku made this suggestion in an interview on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Wednesday, 2 March 2022.

Questioned about how well he knows the strength of his competitors in the race, he said: “I don’t need to know the strength of my competitors; what I know well is my strength and my competencies in the race to lead the party.”

He said he has been a member of the party since his student days and later played a frontline role in the party during the reign of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He added that he had to go into hibernation for a while to grow his private business when the party went into opposition in 2009.

He gave the assurance that he will build the base of the party if he becomes the flagbearer.

“If I win the flagbearership position for the December 2024 general elections, I will make the party viable and empower all regional and constituency executives to build their own party offices across the country,” he promised.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu
Speaker questions NPP
Adib Saani questions government
A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims
Kennedy Agyapong does U-turn on ouster of NPP national officers
Persons calling for a coup are childish - Dr. Obed Asamoah