NPP race: Swing voters love me; I'm the one they want – Kyerematen

NPP flagbearer-hopeful, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

In a recent address to delegates during his Greater Accra Regional tour, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a prominent aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidacy, expressed confidence in his capacity to lead the party to victory in regions where it historically struggled.

Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister, specifically highlighted the Greater Accra, Central, Western, and Volta regions as areas where he believes he can garner substantial support.



The NPP, known for its strongholds in regions such as Ashanti and Eastern, has faced challenges in winning over voters in other areas, including the Volta Region, which is traditionally a stronghold for the opposing National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The party achieved a breakthrough in the Volta Region during the last parliamentary election, with John Peter Amewu, former Energy Minister, emerging as the Member of Parliament for Hohoe.



Notably, Amewu is now endorsing Kyerematen's bid to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections.



During his regional tour, Kyerematen engaged with delegates from various constituencies, including Prampram, Ada, Sege, Madina, Adentan, and Shai Osudoku. Emphasising his high approval rating in the targeted regions, he asserted his unique ability to secure more votes for the NPP in the upcoming national polls.



Kyerematen also stressed the importance of selecting a flagbearer who could effectively become the next President of Ghana, breaking the established eight-year political cycle.

Addressing delegates, Kyerematen urged them to consider the aspirations of the party's grassroots, which represents over six million members, when making their choice. He appealed for a candidate who would prioritise the welfare and interests of the party's constituents.



Furthermore, he pledged to enhance the opportunities and well-being of constituency executives if elected to lead the NPP to victory in the national election.



Kyerematen emphasised his appeal to the people of the Volta Region, stating that he was the only NPP figure capable of diluting the dominance of the NDC in the region.



"I am the only one that can win Greater Accra, Central, Western, and Volta Regions for the NPP, as the people of these regions are rooting for me to become the flagbearer of the NPP in 2024," Mr. Kyerematen said.



His claims were supported by the Minister for Railway Development, John Peter Amewu, who asserted that Kyerematen's clean record in office made him less susceptible to attacks from opponents. Amewu, hailing from the Volta Region himself, expressed confidence in Kyerematen's ability to break the NDC's hold in the area.



“We are presenting to you a candidate that would make our work very easy... I am from the Volta Region, and I am saying the love for Alan in the region is huge, and he is the one that can break the dominance of the NDC in the region,” he added.

Sylvester Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom, highlighted Kyerematen's achievements, particularly his leadership in the Presidential Special Initiative (PSI) under former President Kufuor, as well as his commitment to President Akufo-Addo's industrialisation agenda.



Tetteh endorsed Kyerematen as the best candidate to secure victory for the NPP in the 2024 election, urging the delegates to support his candidacy at the party's National Delegates Conference in November.



The NPP is preparing to host a special conference for 900 delegates, aimed at reducing the number of presidential aspirants from nine to five.



The party's National Congress, scheduled for November 4, 2023, will see over 200,000 delegates choose the NPP's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.