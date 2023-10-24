NPP race: The battle is no longer the Lord’s but cash – Ken Agyapong’s campaign team

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong, Lawyer Kwaku Amoh Darteh has revealed that the fight for the soul of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has now turned into a battle of the cash not the Lord’s.

“…The slogan we know is the battle is the Lord’s but now the battle is cash but cash cannot win this election,” he alleged in an interview on Angel Morning Show on Monday.



He said this is happening because of the huge amounts being injected into the campaign to convince delegates of the part to vote for their candidate.



The Ken Agyapong campaign spokesperson accused the Bawumia campaign of being the side which has so far engaged in a ‘campaign of cash’ because of desperate attempts to avoid defeat in the November 4th, 2023 polls.



But he was optimistic that would not happen as according to him, delegates have accepted Kennedy Agyapong as the best person to lead the NPP into the 2024 polls.

“The response from our campaigns so far show that Kennedy Agyapong has been accepted as the best candidate to lead the NPP so no amount of money payment and intimidation can change the hearts of the delegates…,” he said.



Lawyer Amoh-Dartey further outlined reasons for his claims.



“A vote for Kennedy creates enabling environment for the youth and Ghana as a whole. His zeal to spread his good will keeps him going and he has visited all the 275 constituencies in the country. If given the opportunity, Kennedy will raise the level of employment in the country,” he said.