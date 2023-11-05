NPP race: The party has been fair, transparent – Ken Agyapong accepts defeat

Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has gracefully accepted the outcome of the NPP primaries, acknowledging that the process was conducted fairly and transparently.

In light of this, he has pledged his full support to the newly elected flagbearer and the NPP's efforts to break the eight-year election cycle in the 2024 polls.



In his concession speech at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr Agyapong stated, "I believe the party has been fair and transparent. The grassroots have spoken, and I accept the results in good faith. I pledge my support, and we are going to work tirelessly to Break the 8."



He also stressed the importance of party unity, emphasising, "Let's unite this party. With unity, we can Break the 8. That's all I've been preaching." Agyapong urged the party members to come together and, in 2024, "give the NDC a showdown."

In the primary election results, Dr. Bawumia secured a significant victory with 61.43% of the total votes, while Agyapong garnered 37.41% of the vote share.



The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, received 0.75% and 0.41% of the votes, respectively.