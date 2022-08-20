NPP race: Write to Bawumia, Majority leader too - Alan camp to NPP executives

Bawumia campaign pick up

The camp of Alan for President 2024 has expressed some disquiet about the letter the national executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) wrote to Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, one of the forerunners in the race to lead the party for the 2024 general elections.

According to the camp, the National Executives Council of the party should have taken steps to write to the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Majority Leader, Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to also call their supporters to order.



The camp further revealed that the two gentlemen have their assigns campaigning on the ground even in the wake of the letter written to Mr. Kyeremanten who is also the Minister for Trade and Industry to prevail on his supporters to adhere to the code of conduct of the party.



The spokesperson for the camp, Mr. Abraham Boadi expressed their camp’s disquiet in an open statement released on Thursday, August 18, 2022.



He stated that even though Mr. Kyerematen did not know about the ‘Aduru Wo Su’ health walk held in the Ashanti Regional capital last Sunday, August 14, 2022, the party had him admit knowledge of the activities of the organizers of the walk.



He called on the leadership of the NPP through the same channel to write to the Vice President to whip his supporters to also adhere to the code of conduct of the party and questioned why the same letter has not been written to the Vice President yet



The former Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in the Ashanti region explained that as die-hard party supporters, they welcomed the letter written to Mr. Kyerematen.

"We thank the party executives for ensuring the party’s code of conduct is upheld to ensure unity in the party ahead of the organization of the presidential primary," he stressed.



He argued that there are pick-ups at the Suame area in the Ashanti region with the image of the Majority Leader as running mate to the Vice President.



“We are, however, not happy why the party has not written to the Vice president to un-brand all the pick-ups in all the regions touting him as the next leader of the party,” he stated.



He warned if the party executives fail to crack the whip on the supporters of the Vice president who are campaigning across the length and breadth of the party, "we will advise ourselves."



He disclosed that they will in October, which happens to be the birth month of Mr. Kyerematen organise a national walk if the party fails to take steps to have all aspirants and their supporters adhere to the code of conduct.