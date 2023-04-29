0
NPP redeems GHS100K pledge to Kejetia Market traders affected by fire

Npp Logo Party NPP flag | File photo

Sat, 29 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has presented a cash amount of GH¢100,000 to the traders affected by the Kumasi Kejetia Market fire outbreak.

The presentation fulfilled a promise made to the traders when a delegation led by the party's General Secretary, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua, visited the affected traders on March 20, 2023.

The money was delivered to the traders today, Friday, 28 April 2023, by the Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser of the party, Nana Ama Ampomah, and some party executives.

Presenting the money to the traders, Nana Ama Ampomah said the government through the Medium and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) and Ghana Enterprise Agency (YES) is working to aid the affected traders to return to business.

She also appealed to the authorities responsible for renovating the affected parts of the market to be up and doing to enable the traders get their shops back.

Receiving the money on behalf of the traders, the Managing Director of the Market, Mr Edmund Kofi Duffour Addae, thanked the leaders of the party for fulfilling their promise.

For his part, the President of the Federation of Traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, appealed to the government to aid the traders with loans to enable them to return to business.

