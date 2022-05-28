NPP regional chairmen who have retained their seats

A photo of some retained NPP chairmen

NPP commences regional executive elections

New entrants looking forward to unseat incumbents



8 regions have voted so far, Ashanti, Eastern next



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Friday, May 27, 2022, began its regional delegates conference to elect new executives.



Already, 8 regions including Ahafo, Bono East, Central, Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Western North have held their elections with many of their chairmen retaining their positions.

Meanwhile, delegates in Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Upper West, Volta, Oti, and Western Regions are yet to cast their ballots. The contests are scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022.



Many are keen to know who wins what in these regions because new entrants are looking to unseat incumbents as they argue they have what it takes to help the party 'break the 8'.



Below is the full list of NPP chairmen who retained their positions on Friday, May 27



NPP Savannah: Prof Kalmonia re-elected as chairman

The Incumbent Savannah Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Iddrisu Sulemana has been voted back into power.



He garnered 112 votes whiles his contender, Abass Azumah had 60 votes.



Samba retained as NPP Chairman in the Northern region



Businessman, Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba retained his position as the Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party with 238 votes.

Incumbent Ahafo Chairman, Kwabena Owusu Sekyere retains position



Kwabena Owusu Sekyere also retained his position after the regional chairmanship race ended at Goaso on Friday, May 27.



"He polled 49 votes to beat six other contestants, including former Member of Parliament for Asunafo North, Robert Sarfo-Mensah who came second with 43 votes," Graphic.com.gh reported.



Anthony Namoo re-elected NPP Upper East Chairman

Legal luminary, Anthony Namoo was re-elected as the Upper East Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party after he beat his five contenders with 114 votes.



Nurudeen Fuseini retained as NPP chairman in North East region



Out of 146 votes cast on Friday, May 27, Nurudeen Fuseini was maintained as the North East regional chairman of the NPP.



The regional executive elections are however expected to end on Sunday, May 29, 2022.