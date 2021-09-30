NPP regional delegates’ conference slated for Friday

NPP flag

The Savannah Regional Executive Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has slated Friday, October 1 for its regional delegates’ conference.

In a statement issued by the regional Communications Director, Mohammed Issah, the conference is scheduled to take place at Daboya in the North Gonja District.



“The conference is expected to have all 17 constituency executives from the seven constituencies in the Region.”



It further states, “Regional executives, Council of Elders and all patrons of the Region are expected to be at the conference.”

Government appointees from the Region and other stakeholders will be gracing the occasion.



Meanwhile, Mohammed Issah has called on the membership of the party in the Region to support the confirmation processes of all seven nominees of the president for the position of municipal and district chief executives (MDCEs).