NPP regional election: Chairmanship candidates to pay GHC5,000 filing fee

NPP to conduct regional elections

The ruling New Patriotic Party has outlined modalities guarding the conduct of its upcoming election of regional executives in the 16 regions across the country.



A release dated May 13, 2022, and signed by the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, announced the cost of filing nomination forms for candidates for the various portfolios available for grabs.



According to the party, persons interested in contesting the position of chairman are to pay an amount of GHC5,000 to file their nomination, while those interested in other positions are to pay GHC2,000.

"Nomination Forms can be acquired from the Regional Elections Committee or downloaded from the party's website (newpatrioticparty.org) and all social media accounts of the party for FREE. However, upon submission of completed Nomination Forms to the Elections Committee, an Applicant shall be required to pay to the Committee a Filing Fee of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC5,000) for the Chairperson position; and Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC2,000) for all other positions," the release said.



The party further announce the setting up of a Regional Elections Committee and the appointment of members to oversee the elections in the various regions.



In the case of some three constituencies, the party reaffirmed the suspension of elections in those constituencies until further notice.



The said constituencies include Assin North, Jomoro and Savelugu, where the party is currently challenging their 2020 parliamentary election results.



"The National Council thereupon decided, pursuant to Article 10(3)(1) of the party constitution, and considering the exigencies of the situation at hand, to extend the mandate of the current constituency executives in these three constituencies (Assin North, Jomoro and Savelugu), to enable the constituency executives to participate in the impending regional and annual delegates' conference of the party, until otherwise communicated by the party having regard to developments in court with respect to the election petitions," the communiqué read.

The NPP regional delegate's conference, which will elect the regional executives, will take place between May 27 and May 29 2022.



Positions up for contest include regional chairmanship, first regional vice-chairperson, second regional vice-chairperson, regional secretary, assistant regional secretary and regional treasurer.



The other positions are regional organiser, regional women's organiser, regional youth organiser and regional Nasara co-ordinator.