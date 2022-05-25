NPP regional elections: Check yourselves first - Nana Akomea to aspirants

State Transport Corporation (STC) Managing Director, Nana Akomea, has sent a word of advice to the Regional executive aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the party's regional elections on Saturday, 28th May, 2022.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Nana Akomea, an experienced politician who's held various positions in government, from being a Member of Parliament, Deputy Tourism Minister to Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, advised the aspirants to weigh their chances, whether or not they will win the elections before they take a leap.



To him, some candidates blatantly go into elections without assessing themselves, hence their electoral fortunes resulting in a fiasco.



Defusing the mantra "Fear Delegates", to wit one cannot entirely trust delegates because some will sycophantically support the candidates but vote against them during the elections, Nana Akomea believed the aspirants will have no need to fear the delegates if they do their homework well.



" . . find a way to do research. It's on the basis of that research and when you have carried yourself that you can take a decision on whether to go for the elections or not," he stated.

Nana Akomea, who is a four-time Parliamentarian representing his constituency, Okaikwei South from 1997 to 2013, showed the aspirants how he was able to win elections almost at ease.



"If you are standing for elections at whatever level, you must carry yourself. That's the first thing you do. It's when you don't carry yourself that you will fear delegates," he urged.



