NPP regional elections: Greater Accra Chairman retains seat with six votes

Divine Otoo Agorhom has retained his seat as NPP Chairman for Greater Accra

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Divine Otoo Agorhom has retained his seat in the party’s regional executive elections held on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

The incumbent chairman fought hard to beat his contender, Alfred Boye by a difference margin of six votes.



Divine Agorhom garnered 332 votes while Alfred Boye acquired 326 votes in the keenly contested race.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi has reportedly emerged winner in the Ashanti Region edition of the election.



See the full results of the Greater Accra NPP elections below:



CHAIRMAN



1. Divine Otoo Agorhom – 332



2. Alfred Boye – 326



1ST VICE



Joana Adda Frances



2ND VICE

1. Van Pee – 64



2. Francis Ebo Mensah -75



3. Jeffery Osei- 213



4. Eric Nartey – 268



SECRETARY



1. Odarlai Parker — 424



2. Emmanuel Clottey – 198



3. Solomon Assante -35



ASSISTANT SECRETARY



Baba Seidu – 332

Ben Kwaku Asare – 327



TREASURER



Racheal Tutu 347



Francisca Anyorkor – 312







ORGANIZER



Prince Obeng – 543



Romeo Sarfo – 69



Nathaniel Bossah – 47



WOMEN ORGANIZER

Grace Acheampong – 340



Naana Eyeson – 12



Edem Atipoe – 267



Torshie Torto – 29



YOUTH ORGANIZER



MOSES ABOR -355



Isaac Asare – 37



Harriet Serwaah – 21



Kwame Apenteng – 241



Gabriel Anandiya – 5

NASARA COORDINATOR



Alhaji Ishaq – 162



Abdul Amid – 27



Mumin Abagje – 2



Hajj Tiicas – 74



Kamil Hussein – 82



Jeff Kassim – 311



