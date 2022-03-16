6
Menu
News

NPP regional secretary arrested

Arrested Handcuffed Greater Accra Region Secretary accused of assault

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP regional Secretary assault observer

Daniel Parker Odailai France granted bail

Daniel Parker Odailai France to appear before court on March 16 over assault

The Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service have arrested the Greater Accra Region Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Daniel Parker Odailai France for assaulting a party delegate.

Daniel Parker Odailai France is alleged to have ordered a gang of eight well-built men to assault one Daniel Amakye Kingsford, who wanted to observe the acclamation of Ablekuma West polling station executives at the Dansoman Liberty Park on Sunday, March 13, 3news.com reports.

Daniel Amakye Kingsford was physically abused by the General Secretary and the heavily built men and the polling grounds.

A source told 3news.com that it took the intervention of some people around to rush him to an undisclosed hospital.

Confirming the report, the Accra Regional Police CID, DSP Juliana Obeng, said Mr Odailai France have been charged and was immediately invited by the police, which he honoured.

He is, however, expected to be arraigned before court on Wednesday, March 16 after he was released on bail.

“We continue to assure the public that the police are committed to the protection of life and property at all times and also poised to promote law and order for a peaceful society,” a press release signed by DSP Juliana Obeng of the Command’s Public Affairs Unit said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Supreme Court appears too partisan – Arthur K
Minority shoots down loan approval over SC ruling
Suhuyini tackles Sarkodie over zoom calls comment
Mahama is the richest person in NDC – Kennedy Agyapong
Adongo teases Supreme Court
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecies on ‘Umuofia’
Bagbin should not have sent Kofi Attor to represent him – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Franklin Cudjoe calls on fair-minded Ghanaians to speak up on rising fuel prices
'I will advise myself' - Judge warns prosecution
Why use Jubilee House Facebook page to project Otchere-Darko? - Sam George asks