NPP releases timetable for National Delegates Elections

NPP prepares for Annual National Delegates Conference

Party releases timetable



Polls come off from July 15th to 17th



The New Patriotic Party has released its timetable and rules and regulations for the conduct of the election of National Officers of the party.



This follows the approval of same by the party’s National Council at its meeting on May 12, 2022.



A document released and signed by the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, indicates that the rules and regulations for the elections are in line with Article 18 of the NPP’s constitution which provides guidelines for the operations of the party at all levels.



The NPP’s Annual National Delegates Conference is scheduled to come off from Friday 15th to Sunday 17th of July, 2022, across the country.

“Pursuant to Section17(2) of the Political Parties Law, Act 574, which provides that the election of National, Regional and Constituency Officers of every political party shall be conducted under the supervision of the Electoral Commission, the National Elections shall be supervised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana,” parts of the statement read.



The elections will also be superintended over by a 9-member National Elections Committee chaired by Peter Manu.



In Accra, the National Delegates Conference will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Meanwhile, the NPP has already conducted its constituency and regional delegates conferences in April and May respectively.



Below is the full timetable and code of conduct released by the NPP:



