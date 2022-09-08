NPP renders apology to fuming TESCON members

NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha

The National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rendered an unqualified apology to the leadership of the party’s tertiary education network for the humiliation it suffered during the last National Delegates’ conference held in the Greater Accra Region (GAR).

Mr Salam Mustapha rendered this apology to the leadership of the Tertiary Education Confederacy (TESCON) while speaking on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.



He spoke after the swearing-in of newly elected executives for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) branch in the Ashanti Region.



He said what transpired at the last national delegates' conference to elect national officers to steer the party's affairs was distasteful.



At the last NPP conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Greater Accra Region, the entire executive body of TESCON were prevented from participating in the voting process as a result of an injunction placed on the wing.



He added that what happened does not auger well for the party’s relationship with TESCON going forward.

“As far as I am concerned, I will ensure what transpired never repeats itself,” he stressed.



He gave the assurance that this will never happen again.



On his part, the president of the KNUST branch of TESCON, James Amaniapong pledged to work for the party to break the eight.



“Me and my team will work to mobilize forces on campus to make the goal of breaking the eight-year political jinx a reality come 2024,” he said