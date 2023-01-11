NPP ruling Ghana like they bought it for a penny — Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu

Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu is a Ghanaian US-based economist and lecturer

US-based Ghanaian economist, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, has condemned the response of the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, to the Meek Mill video that has caused a lot of online conversations in the last few days.

Richard Ahiagbah is quoted by pulse news to have said that Meek Mill shot his video at the Jubilee House without permission.



Dr. Iddrisu, in responding to the NPP executive's statement, described it as balderdash.



"To add more insults to injury, they are now telling us that Meek Mill shot the video without permission. Is that how loose national security is at the 'White House' of Ghana? Is that what they want us to believe?"



Dr. Iddrisu also wondered why the handlers or protocol officers at the Jubilee House haven’t deemed it fit to issue a statement of apology for causing such a blunder.



“Wisely as he Meek Mill is, he quickly apologized to the good people of Ghana. I am yet to see a statement from the handlers/ protocol officers at the jubilee house, apologizing for causing such a blunder," he added in his post.

Anybody can just walk to the Jubilee house, all the way to the inner corridors, and do anything he/she wants? What a balderdash from these NPP guys. These people obviously have no regard for Ghanaians. They are governing the country as if they bought it for a penny. It’s sad!”



