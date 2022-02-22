NPP’s Dome-Kwabenya seat not guaranteed if Adwoa Safo is recalled – Researcher

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency

Adwoa Safo could lose her seat due to absenteeism

Constituents divided over calls for Adwao Safo’s removal



Governing NPP to start processes aimed at removing Sarah Adowa Safo this week



The Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwa, has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) may lose the chance of retaining their seat, should Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, be recalled.



This, he indicates, is based on research conducted by his outfit in the constituency.



“It could worsen the NPP’s parliamentary numbers. From what we heard, it is likely her loyalists will stay away from the vote. It is not guaranteed that the NPP will win [if she is recalled],” Mr. Dankwa said on Citi TV’s Point of View.



According to a story by citinewsroom.com, Mr. Dankwa revealed that their research had shown that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate rather stands a chance of winning in a by-election as 43% of the constituents were willing to vote for Mike Oquaye in a by-election as compared to 44% for the NDC’s Elikplim Akurugu.

Reports indicate that the governing NPP will, this week, start processes aimed at removing Sarah Adowa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya, as Member of Parliament.



According to Article 97 (1)(c) of 1992 Constitution, "A member of Parliament shall vacate his/her seat in Parliament if he is absent, without the permission in writing of the Speaker and he is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges from fifteen sitting of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet; or station..."



That is the situation the Dome-Kwabenya MP, finds herself in, with sources stating that moves to declare her seat vacant will be triggered given that she has been absent from parliament for 15-days without permission.



In regards to her removal, a research from Global Info Analytics indicated that the constituents are divided on calls for her to be removed.



According to Mr. Dankwa, while 47% of residents of the Dome-Kwabenya do not support the recall of the Sarah Adwoa Safo, 44% are in for it.



Global Info Analytics conducts economic and market research, political risk forecasting.