NPP's Harona Esseku dies at age 88

The late Harona Esseku

Harona Esseku, a former National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, is dead.

According to reports, he died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 88.



Esseku in his political life was a Minister of Transport and Communications in the Second Republic.



The Esseku family in a brief statement as quoted by Accra-based Citi FM said, “burial and funeral arrangements will be announced later.”



The late Harona Esseku was honoured with the Order of the Star of Ghana award by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2007.



He was married to Janet Esseku, a broadcaster who worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.



About his Political Career

The late Harona Esseku's political career started in 1968 when he was elected by the Awutu's, Effutu's, Gomoa's and Agona's to represent them in the constituent assembly during the drafting of the constitution of the second republic.



He was the founding member of the Progress Party in 1969 and was elected on August 29, that year, to be the MP for Awutu-Effutu-Senya Constituency.



Harona Esseku became the youngest Cabinet Minister in the Busia administration at age 35. He was the Minister for Transport and Communications.



At the onset of the third republic, he became a founding member of the Popular Front Party (PFP) and later a member of the steering committee of the party. In 1992, he was a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and was elected the chairman from 2001 to 2005.



