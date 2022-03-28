NPP’s Kingsley Agyemang accused of vote-buying in polling station elections

Registrar at government’s Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang

NPP holds polling station elections

Kingsley Agyemang accused of undue influence in polling station elections



Source at Scholarship Secretariat Registrar’s office says he is unperturbed about vote-buying allegations



Registrar at government’s Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang, has been accused of abusing his office for personal gains.



According to some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Abuakwa South Constituency, Mr Agyemang unduly influenced the party’s just ended polling station elections in the Abuakwa South Constituency using money.

“He is using money to poison a rather cultured political environment,” a furious member of the NPP, Kwesi Danso in the constituency alleged according to a 3news.com report.



Kwasi Danso is said to have accused the Scholarship Secretariat Registrar of deploying the corrupt act in order to fulfil his dream of becoming a Member of Parliament for the area.



Some aggrieved NPP members in the Constituency say they are shocked by the amount of money that has so far gone into Mr Agyemang’s vote-buying scheme.



According to 3news, the office of the registrar in response to the allegations, say Kingsley Agyemang is not bothered about responding to the allegations “because he is more concerned with addressing the issue of Ghanaian students in Ukraine and other parts of the world.”