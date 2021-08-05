NPP’s Kusi Boafo willing to join #FixTheCountry movement

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Sector Reforms Secretariat, Mr. Thomas Kusi-Boafo

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Sector Reforms Secretariat, Mr Thomas Kusi-Boafo, has thrown his weight behind the #Fixthecountry movement.

Speaking on Angel FM's Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ on Thursday, the CEO said he is prepared to offer the needed support and encouragement to the movement's leadership to ensure that the country is made better.



"I am happy at the movement and what they stand for. They should call on me the next time they are going on demonstration. I am willing to hold placards to join them the next time they should call on me…," he said.



He, however, advised the youth to desist from insults and instead concentrate on their core mandate of making sure that they get the country fixed.



"Don't allow politicians to infiltrate your camp and use you to achieve their purpose; if they think they are good, they should present themselves to the people and win elections on their own merit…," he added.

Mr Kusi Boafo, who was on the show with Avram Ben Moshe of the Common Sense Family, said he would gladly welcome an offer from the youth, insisting he would help shape the lives of the youth to achieve greater heights.



The CSF man later thanked him and said he would urge the youth to be calm and desist from unlawful actions while agitating for their rights.



