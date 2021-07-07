NPP’s Padmore Baffour commends NDC for peaceful protest

Member of the NPP communication team, Padmore Baffour Agyapong

Member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communication team, Padmore Baffour Agyapong, has commended the National Democratic Congress for embarking on a peaceful ‘March for Justice’ demonstration.

He added that he is in full support of the party’s protest.



He told Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show: “There is nothing wrong with demonstrations. We only pray that it doesn’t erupt into violence. We will applaud them for a peaceful demonstration. The leaders will now deliberate on the issues and find the solution to these issues.”



Speaking on why he supports the party’s action, he noted that the party’s demo signifies that they [NDC] have faith in the NPP’s power to handle the situation and as such are calling out to the government to act.



“They believe the NPP can do what they couldn’t achieve during their tenure and so they are petitioning the government. People like the Nkwanta South DCE, JB Danquah, Fennec Okyere among others died under Mahama but they could not solve the cases,” he added.

Members of the youth wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, hit the streets today, Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in a demonstration dubbed ‘A March for Justice’.



The March was to demand justice for all persons killed or brutalized by various security agencies in the country.



The NDC’s National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo, stated that the march is also to call on the government to fix several issues arising in the country.