NPP's agenda to taint the Mahama Brand failing – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer, NDC

National Communications Officer for the largest opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi says it’s shocking that the NPP’s focus in the 2020 elections has been John Mahama and nothing else.

According to him, this is evident in the party’s mention of John Dramani Mahama’s name in every public event organized by the political.



In a post on social media, the Lawyer indicated that regardless of the agenda to taint Mahama’s brand, the NPP’s agenda is failing.



“It is now obvious that President Akufo Addo and the NPP’s obsession with the name “Mahama” can no longer be discounted. Indeed, for those who had time to count, President Mahama’s name is said to have received over 1000 mentions during the NPP’s recent manifesto launch, far more than any policy proposition the NPP presented to the Ghanaian people,” he said.



Adding that “In fact, President Akufo Addo’s own incessant references to the name “Mahama” in nearly every public appearance of his, goes to confirm that the central focus of the NPP’s campaign this year is President Mahama and nothing more. But suffice it to say also that this campaign based on a “Mahama phobia” is falling apart”.



On the President’s call on the Catholic Bishop Conference to condemn John Dramani Mahama’s tagging of the people of Akyem as “sakawa”, Sammy Gyamfi noted that the President does not have the moral right to talk about ethnic sentiments when he’s been silent about his party’s abuse of other ethnic groupings in the country.



Apart from been silent about his political party’s ill-treatment of some minority ethnic groups, the President has been embroiled in name-calling while in opposition and therefore is not fit condemn anyone for name-calling.

In the video below, President Akufo-Addo is actually asking the Catholic Bishops Conference to condemn what exactly? So President Akufo Addo is actually alive to social media political jabs, whilst he pretends not to see nor hear about any of the state-sponsored acts that have threatened and continue to threaten the peace and cohesion of this country?



Can President Akufo Addo remind himself of his description of “ECOWAS Citizens” in reference to a particular ethnic group and the deliberate misuse of state security agencies against that ethnic group during the recent voter registration exercise? Was he not in this country when the NPP MP for Adansi-Asokwa, K.T. Hammond described Ewes as Togolese?



So President Akufo Addo has not heard about the state-sponsored ethnocentric harassment against Ewes and northerners at Banda, Ketu South, Ahafo Ano North among others, during the recent voter registration exercise?

Again, has President Akufo Addo forgotten about his description of President Mills of blessed memory as “Professor do little”, as well as his recent description of his critics as “naysayers” and “political Jeremiahs”?



Until President Akufo-Addo rises above pettiness to address these critical issues that actually border on the peace and cohesion of Ghana, I would consider his comments in the attached video as another joke from him. May I remind him that the 2020 election is about rescuing this country from his misrule and divisive governance and not about pandering to his petty whining and frustrations.



Sammy Gyamfi Esq





