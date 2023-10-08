NPP’s choice of running mate in 2008 shocked me - Ken Agyapong reveals

Kennedy Agyapong, who is vying for the flagbearer position of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says he was extremely shocked with his party’s choice of a running mate before the 2008 presidential election.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s afternoon political show, 'Me Man Nti', the outspoken NPP lawmaker said the party had deliberated on picking an 'elderly Muslim' (Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula) to pair then Candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – a decision he supported before a sudden twist.



"Just after the meeting, three days, when I was in Ghana, I saw publications, all the pictures I saw were young muslims, and not a single elderly man among them . . . based on the conversations in London we focused our attention on Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula, then all of a sudden the shock came . . . " he disclosed to Adakabre Frimpong Manso, host of the show.

Listen to the full interview



