NPP's congress will be smooth - Yaw Buaben Asamoa assures

Yaw Buaben Asamoa Is Director Of Communication For The NPP.png Yaw Buaben Asamoa is Director of Communication for the NPP

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

All is set for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates conference scheduled for Saturday, July 17, 2022, and Sunday, July 16, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to the Communications Director for the governing Party, Mr. Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the planning committee has put in place all the necessary arrangements ahead of the delegate’s conference which begins tomorrow.

“I am certain that the conference will be smooth. We are very confident that it shall be a record remarkable success.” Mr. Buaben Asamoah noted.

The delegates will spend three days in Accra for the upcoming National Delegates Conference to elect new executive officers for the NPP.

So far 46 candidates are contesting to hold ten different positions at the national level.

The NPP says all travel and accommodation arrangements for delegates have been finalised.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
