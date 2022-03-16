NPP’s current National Executives are the most useless ever – Fmr Nasara Coordinator

Fformer National Coordinator of the Nasara Club of the NPP, Abubakar Suleman

A former National Coordinator of the Nasara Club of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abubakar Suleman, also known as ‘Lakulaku’ has descended heavily on his party national executives for the recent spate of violence that has characterised their polling station elections.

Speaking on Dwaboase on TV XYZ, Lakulaku stated that the current executives of the NPP have not shown maturity in handling grievances, alleging that the leaders of the party are imposing people on party members in the ongoing elections.



He also argued that the party lost many seats in Parliament due to such machinations that triggered acrimony in most of the constituencies the NPP lost.



“The system will change probably after some time. If we are able to break the 8 that is fine but if we are not able to do that we’ll see what will happen. I blame my party executives,” Lakulaku stated.



“The current executives are the most useless executives I have seen in the party. We left you 169 seats in Parliament and you lose most of them to 137 and turn around to ask for us to vote for you again,” the NPP man fumed.



Election Disturbances



Ahead of the NPP’s national elections, there have been a series of confusion and violence in the ongoing polling station elections nationwide, raising serious concerns over the competence of the national and regional executives of the party.

For instance, Hundreds of NPP supporters in the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency are up in arms over what they call fraudulent polling station elections.



The angry protestors say they picked forms to contest the elections only for acclamations to be done at dawn without their knowledge.



They have since accused the MP of the area, Bright Wereko Brobbey, and the Constituency Chairman of the party for masterminding the illegality.



In Tano North in the Ahafo Region, the Member of Parliament (MP) Freda Prempeh, has incurred the wrath of some NPP youth following an agenda to cancel the polling station executives election that was held recently.



Realizing that the polling station elections results did not favour her and her agenda to seek re-election, the deputy minister of State has decided to call for fresh elections with the help of some national executives to ensure that her people are elected to do her bidding.



The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tano North Constituency of the Ahafo Region who are likely to be victims have vowed to resist attempts by their MP, Madam Prempeh, to reverse the election results.

At a press conference at Tanoso over the weekend, spokesperson for the youth, Gloria Kwartemaa Amponsah, warned that the National Executive Committee will have themselves to blame after 2024 elections should the MP goes ahead to impose polling station executives on them



It is for these reasons that the former NPP stalwart has chastised his top executives for the machinations that he thinks are about to cost them the next polls.



The firebrand recently hit hard at President Nana Akufo-Addo for allegedly hiring private jets for his foreign trips.



“You cannot break the 8 when we are hiring private jets,” he told host Kwame Minkah on TV XYZ, arguing that a country cannot do that when there is a functioning presidential jet.



He cautioned the handlers of the president to listen to the cry of the Ghanaian citizens and work in a way that does not cause public disaffection for President Akufo-Addo, especially at a time fuel prices are soaring affecting the prices of almost every commodity.