NPP’s days in power numbered – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia is General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has stated categorically that the actions and inactions of President Nana Akufo-Addo are on the verge of sending the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to opposition.

He noted that the president’s recent remarks to downplay the calls by the general public to reshuffle his ministers were a sail against the wind and will take the ruling government into opposition come 2024.



Asiedu Nketia’s comments came a day after the President had stated that calls for reshuffling among his government are not necessary given the outstanding performances of his appointees.



According to him, his appointees have met his expectations thus he has no reasons to change them. He made the statement in an interview on Monday, August 8, 2022, during his tour of the Northern Region.



Speaking to Kofi Oppong Asamoah on the Class Morning Show a day after the President’s comment, NDC’s General Secretary Mr Nketia said the NPP’s days in government are numbered.



“I realise that he’s saying the very things that will take him into opposition because he is sailing against the wind. Nana Addo is now sailing against the wind because everything he said yesterday was the opposite of what Ghanaians think. So, if you have such a leader who is sailing against the wind then his days are numbered.

“When they say a country is going in the wrong direction, what does it mean? The leadership is steering the country in the wrong direction. We want to go to Aflao and we have headed toward Takoradi road- completely wrong direction.



“So, if Ghanaians have said this, and they are saying that let’s change direction and you are all over praising the driver that ‘speed up we are on the right course’ what does it mean? It means that you are going further and further away from the wishes of the ordinary people,” Asiedu Nketiah said.



According to the NDC General Secretary, he is not surprised about the current situation in the country because the President is being manipulated with “wrong ideas” to destroy Ghana, hence, turning deaf ears to advice.



“I’ve always said that ‘when the gods want to punish people they first make them mad’. If anybody wants to destroy Ghana and is able to infuse wrong ideas into the head of our president, he doesn’t need to bring people here to destroy Ghana, the president will lead the country into destruction because survey upon survey; public opinion says A and he says Z.



“Look at this idea of his reshuffle; even during their Congress, when he was speaking, their own party members were shouting reshuffle, reshuffle, reshuffle. NDC wasn’t there and, so, if you are now on a platform elsewhere and you’re saying your ministers are the best when your own party says your ministers are horrible, then what best can take you out of government than this?” he wondered.