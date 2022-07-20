NPP's 'inexperienced' national executives will haunt them in 2024 - Joshua Akamba

Joshua Akamba

The National Organiser of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba believes things will be easier for his party in the 2024 General election with the new set of national leadership the NPP has elected.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', in an interview that, he is not so bothered about who leads the NPP but feels their choice of national leadership will haunt them in the next election.



“I just noticed that they [NPP] has elected a number of inexperienced leaders as national executives. But I wish them all the best,” he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang.



NPP held its National Delegates Conference last weekend to elect national officers for the next four years as it looks forward to breaking the 8-year power cycle jinx in Ghana’s politics.



Delegates voted for some new faces who will be tasked to 'break the 8' for the party.



But Joshua Akamba doubts the seriousness of the NPP in their utmost quest in winning the next election.

“Experience in politics also counts, they should know best,” he noted.



The winners who will now lead the party into the 2024 elections are;



1. National Chairman - Mr. Stephen Ntim



2. 1st Vice Chairman- Danquah Smith Buttey



3. 2nd Vice Chairman - Rita Asobayire

4. 3rd Vice Chairman - Alhaji Masawudu Osman



5. General Secretary - Mr. Justin Frimpong Koduah



6. National Organiser - Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)



7. National Women Organiser - Kate Gyamfua



8. National Nasara Coordinator - Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah

9. National Youth Organiser - Salam Mohammed Mustafa



10. Treasurer - Dr Charles Dwamena



