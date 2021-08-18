NPP's mess not an advantage to you - Vim Lady cautions NDC

Broadcast Journalist with Despite Media Afia Pokuaa

Broadcast Journalist with Despite Media Afia Pokuaa has told the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to think they stand a chance of winning the 2024 elections just because the grounds look bad for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

To her, it is agreed that the NPP government has disappointed the people of Ghana with their poor governance but that can never be an automatic grounds for the NDC to think they will annex power in 2024.



Vim lady was speaking on Accra-based Okay FM’s EGYASO GYASO political talk show when she made this known.



“There are two types of research from some Professors and there is an indication that the grounds are not looking good for the NPP. However, this does not also mean the NDC has an advantage in 2024. They should not jubilate because things are not looking good. The failure of the NPP is not an advantage to the NDC.”

She said there is the need for the NDC to work because although the NPP is not in the good books of the people, there may be voter apathy rather than people voting for the NDC.



Vim lady noted that there is the need for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to address its internal issues because that is the major cause of their defeat and until they address them, the party will continue to suffer.