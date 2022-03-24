NPP’s own conducts give credence to rumour that they influence judges – Muntaka

Alhaji Mubarak Muntaka

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Mubarak Muntaka has said the conduct of members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) give fuels claims that they are influencing judges in Ghana.

He explained in interview with TV3’s Evelyne Tengmaa on Wednesday March 23 that members of the NPP are able to predict rulings or judgements of courts even when the cases are ongoing.



This inadvertently creates the impression that they are influencing the judiciary, he said.



He was reacting to a tweet by a leading member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere that a by-election is looming in April.



It is however unclear why Gabby made this tweet but it comes at a time a Court of Appeal in Cape Coast on Tuesdasy March 22 struck out the appeal by Assin North lawmaker James Gyekye Quayson for non-compliance with court procedures.



Mr. Quayson had filed an appeal that was challenging a High court ruling that declared new parliamentray elections should be organised in the constituency.

The presiding judge, Irene Charity Larbi, ruled that the Mr Quayson failed to comply with the court’s directives to submit his written submission within a stipulated time.



Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak said “The perception that turns to reality is that they try to say, this will happen and then you go to court and then it happens. It makes it extremely difficult for the ordinary person not to believe the rumour that they are controlling and influencing the judiciary, it is because of their own actions.



“They know the discussions they have had with many of the judges and the assurances that they got from from the judges that is why you have the outcome that you are having. It is weakening the confidence we have in our democracy



“Obviously, it can also takeaway the continues belief or alleged involvement of the government in a lot of things that are happening.”