NPP’s presidential candidate will win 2024 polls – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana , Nana Akufo Addo

President Nana Addo Dnakwa Akufo-Addo says he is confident whoever is selected to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024 will win that year's election.

"I am confident the party's presidential candidate will win Election 2024," the president said at the NPP's 29th-anniversary celebration currently ongoing in Accra.



According to President Akufo-Addo, the party has delivered on its promises to Ghanaians since winning power in 2016 and retaining power in the 2020 elections.



The NPP, which has won four presidential elections since the 1992 constitution came into being, was formed on 28th July 1992.



Also speaking at the event, National Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay, said the NPP has delivered on its core mandate.



"The core value of the New Patriotic Party is commitment and dedication to public service. We must never forget what defines who we are – which is the democratic ideals of serving in the interest of the people- to build a better Ghana.

"And I believe this is what Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing at the moment, irrespective of the ugly noises and sometimes direct confrontations… What will keep us in power and help us build a sustainable future is our dedication to delivering faithfully the promises we made to the people of this country," he said.



The chairman, however, urged party members to unite for the progress of the party.



"I want to charge the members of the party to prioritize unity over parochial interest. This is the only way that we will still be on top of government and our contract with the people of Ghana in terms of its development."



"This is the only party that can deliver that, and we must keep it so, and we must be very united irrespective of our own personal interest".