NPP's solid economic management team is now liquid digital management team - Beatrice Annan mocks

Meetings in or out of Accra, not solution to solving any economic crisis - NDC member



Beatrice Annan, a member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress, has teased the New Patriotic Party’s economic management team.



She has described them as a liquefied form of the solid attribution they claimed to have been.



She explained that it is sad to see the same economic team of the NPP that was touted as being a saviour of Ghana, descend so low to the point that it is no longer existent.

The lawyer was speaking on Monday, March 21, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana.



She added that time has proven that it takes more than speaking impeccable English to manage an economy.



“Time has shown that the economic management of a country is not subject to the niceties of the English language. Time has also exposed us to the fact that mere talk, and for that matter, cheap talk, with time, will expose the weak fundamentals if they are. And so, this is why almost every newspaper is talking about the economic crisis we find ourselves in.



“Meetings in or out of Accra has never been the solution to solving any economic crisis. What needs to be done is action: the talk is enough,” she said.



Beatrice Annan further said that with six years in power, the government under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo needs to show more.

She added that it saddens her that the much touted economic team of the NPP had sunk so low.



“If you take this government’s State of the Nation Address from 2017 and even their budget till 2022, it is always in the future tense… I think that six years into any serious administration, by this time, we should be having a different conversation from what we’re having.



“And I’m very sad… six years into their administration, it is interesting to know that the once solid economic management team has acquired a latent heat of fusion and has all of a sudden metamorphosed into a liquid digital management team because that solid management team, we cannot find it anywhere,” she said.