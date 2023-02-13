NPP’s victory in 2024 hinges on conduct of presidential and parliamentary primaries – Ntim

Stephen Ntim, National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ntim has said the party’s victory in the 2024 elections will depend on the success of the Presidential and Parliamentary primaries.

According to him, the two elections that will elect the party’s Flagbearer and Members of Parliament will largely impact the electoral fortunes of the party, hence the need for the party to conduct itself properly during and after the primaries.



Speaking at a brainstorming session by the Council of Elders of the Greater Accra Region at Peduase in Aburi, Chairman Ntim on that account made a passionate appeal to all prospective aspirants, their supporters, party members, and all stakeholders of the Party to respect the rules of engagement.

“We should always be guided by the supreme interest of the party and eschew all acts that have the tendency of dividing our ranks. We cannot have an effective and well-organized party to break the eight if we do not prioritize the party’s interest. Our victory in 2024 will largely depend on how we conduct ourselves in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.



“It is in view of the importance of these primaries on our electoral fortunes that the National Council of the Party formulated a Code of Conduct to regulate our conduct during the period preceding the opening of nominations for these primaries. It is also worth reminding all party members that the Code of Conduct is still in force, and as national officers, we will continue to monitor its implementation to ensure maximum conformity. This is crucial to help us close our ranks going into the 2024 general elections and to be able to break the eight,” Chairman Ntim stated.