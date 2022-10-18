NPP’s worst performance better than NDC’s best – George Krobea Asante

George Krobea Asante, A Deputy National Communications Director of NPP

Source: NPP Communications Directorate

A Deputy National Communications Director of the ruling NPP, George Krobea Asante, has admonished the opposition NDC for claiming superiority in the management of the economy.

Speaking on Peace 104.3 FM’s evening show, the Platform with Nana Yaw Kesse as the host, George Krobea Asante pointed out that “today, even in the UK, the Pounds Sterling is struggling against the US Dollar”. He further stated that “in the midst of the economic difficulties being experienced by Ghanaians, we have a stable power."



He said that under the NDC, apart from the challenging economic situation, erratic power generation became the order of the day.



“Even in the midst of crisis, the worst form of NPP’s government is better than NDC’s best government,” he stressed.

He also touched on the fight against illegal mining activities emphasizing that while there is a national discourse on the matter, the NDC is rather thinking about the next elections whether by foul or fair means.



He pointed out to the opposition party that the fight against galamsey is a very serious national issue that must be given attention by all political parties, but the NDC, which is only concerned about winning power, is looking the other way.



All the NDC excels in, Mr. George Krobea Asante said, is the engagement of propaganda by members of the opposition party. He called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to make the fight against galamsey a topmost priority.