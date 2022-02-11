NPP sabotaging itself with the passing of E-Levy – Dela Coffie

Dela Coffie

Communications Expert Dela Coffie has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has exposed the fact that they are the same people sabotaging the passing of their own e-levy and not the Minority in Parliament.

“At this stage, it’s no longer the minority that’s obstructing government efforts in the passage of the E-Levy bill. You’ve obstructed and sabotaged your own bill well enough by your complacency and failure to renew the spirit of political bipartisanship on this very important national issue.”



His comment comes after a video of the Majority Leader in the company of other colleague Members of Parliament were seen cutting an e-levy cake during his birthday party.



According to Dela Coffie “All things considered, this singular action is certainly going to drive the perception that government is not sensitive to the plight of the people, and the consequences of that are all too plain to see on the horizon”.



He added that “It also portens ghoulish insensitivity, especially at the time that the Finance Minister is out there engaging in town hall meetings to convince Ghanaians to accept the E-Levy policy”.



The Government of Ghana is faced with the strongest opposition to a levy they believe is a game changer.



To the masses, the levy will bring untold hardship on the people of Ghana and therefore there is the need for the government to scrap the it.

