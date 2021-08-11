NPP set dates to elect constituency executives

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

The ruling New Patriotic Party has announced dates for its Constituency Annual Delegates Conferences in all the 275 constituencies across the country.

A statement signed by the party General Secretary, John Boadu, says the conferences will begin Saturday, August 21 and end Friday, August 27 in accordance with 7(27) of the party’s constitution.



The party has however cautioned that members adhere to Covid-19 protocols during the conferences by following these guidelines:



1. Delegates/Attendees to each Constituency Conference shall not exceed 250 people. In other words. the Conferences shall be held in groups of 250 on the average, at the same or different venues within the Constituency depending on the Constituency’s peculiarities



2. Each Conference shall be held in an open and airy environment



3. There shall be strict adherence to social dimming protocols



4. Delegates/Attende. to the Conferences shall at all times wear a face mask. 5. There shall be regular washing of hands and hand-sanitizing

6. The Conferences shall be held within 2 hours in line with the President’s recent directives.















