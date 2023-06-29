NPP should discontinue Gyakye Quayson’s case in it's own interest – CenPOA

Executive Director of Center for Public Opinion and Awareness (CenPOA), Michael Donyina Mensah

The Executive Director of the Centre for Public Opinion and Awareness (CenPOA) has advised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to proceed with caution in the case of James Gyakye Quayson.

Michael Donyina Mensah advised the party, and especially President Akufo-Addo, to direct the Attorney General to drop the case.



He contended that the case and its outcome could destabilise the NPP and jeopardise its chances in the 2024 general election.



He believes that if the case is dropped, we will lose little.



He said on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline, “If the government wants to continue the case, that is fine.” He could be found guilty of the alleged crimes against him. And he may no longer be qualified to be an MP. He is currently qualified to be an MP. If he is found guilty, he may face prison time. If that happens, there will be another by-election.

But, as I previously stated, I would advise the NPP to proceed with caution because if the court convicts him and another by-election is held and the NDC wins, the NPP’s morale will be shattered.”



"The President should speak with the Attorney General to drop the case,” he told host Kwabena Agyapong. They have the authority to dismiss the case. Furthermore, if Gyakye Quayson is sworn in, the case will take a new turn because he will be attending to parliamentary duties, and any invitation to appear before the court must go through the Speaker.



"I want to emphasise the importance of ending the case because if it does not go as planned, it will harm the government’s image and posture heading into the 2024 elections, especially since the president is reported to have declared that Gyakye Quayson will be imprisoned. The Attorney General is also accused of making prejudicial remarks about the case."