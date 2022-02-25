NPP should let Fomena MP run unopposed – NPP MP

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah

Okaikoi Central MP Patrick Boamah urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership to let the MP for Fomena and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, run unopposed in the party's primaries.



According to the NPP member of parliament, Amoako Asiamah has been a great asset to the NPP even though he is in parliament as an independent candidate.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on February 24, 2022, Boamah said his party must reward this loyalty by offering him his membership of the party back.



"May the New Patriotic Party recognise your support, contribution to the caucus and return you unopposed to run on the ticket of the NPP. God bless you," asaaseradio.com quoted Boamah.

In response to the comments made by the Okaikoi Central MP, the Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, urged the deputy speaker not to accept the nomination of the NPP since it might affect his chances of being speaker.



"Mr Speaker, our standing orders are clear that First and Second Deputy Speakers should not come from the same party. So, by accepting that, it'll draw you into that party, and it'll be a challenge for you [Fomena MP].



"So, Mr Speaker, [Second Deputy Speaker], reject that one because they have not nominated you; in fact, you're not a member of the NPP. We [Minority caucus in parliament] nominated you to be Second Deputy Speaker, and it is better you accept our nomination than theirs [NPP] because theirs will draw you into trouble," he said.



Some factions of the NPP have alleged that strong members of the party are trying to impose the Fomena MP as a candidate for the constituency in the 2024 elections.



Amoako Asiamah lost the party's primaries for the 2020 election. He then registered to stand for the election as an independent candidate, which forced the party to sack him even though he was their incumbent MP.