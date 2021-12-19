NPP should look at Bawumia/Alan running a single ticket – Nana Akomea

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanten

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akomea has said that he will be happy to see the two front liners in the race for the flagbearer for the governing NPP run on a single ticket.

According to him, his position is backed by the fact that they both satisfy the North, South criteria.



On who should be the flagbearer and who should be the running mate, Nana Akomea said that should be subject to negotiations between the two camps.



“What I will strongly like to see and will be very much happy to be part of the process is to have an engagement with the two main people so we can have a single ticket. Negotiate, look at concessions and offers that can be made and have a single ticket,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.



Nana Akomea indicated that if the party after the National Delegates Conference sets its mind on it, the party will most likely avoid the flagbearer contest.

He noted that should the contest go on, it will certainly bring division to the political party and that will be worrying for the party that intends to break the eight.



Apart from the division that the race for flagbearership will bring to the party, Nana Akomea believes that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanteng running on a single ticket will help cut costs.



“If the party can avert its mind and have a quiet consultative process of a single ticket of Bawumia, Alan it will help.”