NPP should maintain Tema East executives - Polling station executives

NPP flag

A group of polling station executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are asking the party to let all of the party’s current Constituency Executives for Tema East to go unopposed in the party’s upcoming executive elections.

The campaigners, led by Mr. D K. Annang, argue that there is no need to change a winning team and that, the NPP has given itself a golden example in the long faith that it exercised in the presidential ambition of President Akufo-Addo.



“In the case of His Excellency the president, he was in opposition as flagbearer from 2008 until 2016 when he got elected, but we kept faith in him because we knew the quality we were offering to Ghanaians. Just a fraction of this same faith is what we are asking our party to exercise in the winning team at the Tema East Constituency,” Mr. D.K. Annang said in an interview.



He points out that, “There is a saying that you do not change a winning team and when it is not broken, you do not fix it. We are therefore asking our party to let all the current executives there to go unopposed.”



In the past, several elections before the 2020 elections, the NPP has won both presidential and parliamentary elections there.



Mr. D.K. Annang attributes this to, “the excellent job that the current executives, led by Chairman Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, have been doing there for the party.



He admits that in the 2020 elections, the NPP lost the Parliamentary seat to the NDC but points out that this was due to the work of some traitors in the party who had worked with the NDC.

“We all know what happened in Tema East in the build-up to the 2020 elections – some traitors went to take money from the NDC and campaigned against our candidate and then sitting MP, Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover.



“However, the hardworking vetting committee chairperson, who is also the MCE of Dome Kwabenya, has identified and winnowed out all of these traitors and so it is a surety that in the next elections in 2024, NPP will win the seat again,” DK Annang said.



According to him, “what is important is that, the party does not disrupt the winning formula that the current executives have fine-tuned and put in place.”



Another Polling station executive, Mrs. Naomi Donkor, drew parallels with the faith that the party had in the presidency of Akufo-Addo even in opposition, to their request for the Tema East executives to go unopposed.



“Anybody who is citing our loss of the Tema East seat against our executives is arguing outside the realms of maturity. Just like the national leadership of the party under the Chairmanship of Paul Afoko had to be shaken to remove traitors to pave way for Akufo-Addo’s victory, so has Tema East cleaned its house with “political brooms”.



“During the Polling Station executives elections, those traitors tried to contest for positions again, but they were carefully sieved out like chaff and so the way is paved for another victory in 2024. All we have to do is to maintain our winning formula and the team behind it,” Mrs. Naomi Donkor, who is regarded as one of the most beautiful and resourceful ladies in Tema said.