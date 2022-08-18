6
NPP should rid itself of falsely imposed Danquah -Busia -Dombo tradition – Boakye Agyarko

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A former Energy Minister and Presidential hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hon. Boakye Agyarko has urged the NPP to rid itself of being labelled as Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition.

Boakye Agyarko, who is a founding of the NPP said it was about time the NPP shred off the falsely imposed label of being Danquah-Busia-Dombo and returns to its original label of UP Tradition.

Hon Boakye Agyarko’s call follows recent comments by Hope Yaovi Adorye, NPP’s 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone Katamansu which has stoked disagreement in the party.

“Our tradition is and must be the UP TRADITION nothing more, nothing less. The UP Tradition is not about hero worshipping individuals or deifying our leaders, but rather holding dear and remaining true to our values and principles. We pay our respects to those who reflect and exemplify our values.

We need our peace of mind and unity in this party.”

Day in and day out, our collective actions provide ample reasons why we must rid ourselves of this false “Danquah-Busia-Dombo” label, with all its cascading false claims and consequences, and return to our original label of the UP TRADITION.

This falsely imposed label in itself is a harbinger of unnecessary strife among us. With such a return to our original label (UP TRADITION), these false claims and counterclaims will be delegitimized and disappear. Our tradition is and must be the UP TRADITION nothing more, nothing less.

The UP Tradition is not about hero worshipping individuals or deifying our leaders, but rather holding dear and remaining true to our values and principles. We pay our respects to those who reflect and exemplify our values.

We need our peace of mind and unity in this party.

