NPP slates Amewu’s acclamation for January 2024

John Peter Amewu

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta region has slated the popular endorsement of John-Peter Amewu for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

This follows the picking and filing of nominations of Amewu to recontest the parliamentary seat on the Party’s ticket.



Anthony Kondobrey, the Constituency Chairman, said from the opening to the closing of nominations only Mr Amewu had gone through the process without a contender.



He said the positive and developmental steps taken by Amenu in the Constituency made him a suitable choice to retain the seat and called on all the electorate to give him another term in 2024.



Amewu, in a Facebook post, said,“through our collective efforts, we made history by winning in 2020, we have through our hard work laid a solid foundation to consolidate our development agenda in the first term.”



He said he intended to bring to full circle all they had started to completion in his second and final term through teamwork.



Amewu said they had invested in Hohoe’s human capital capacity through decent jobs for Hohoe’s dynamic young people, entrepreneurial support for businessmen and women, and educational scholarships both home and abroad for brilliant students hailing from Hohoe.

“We have initiated a project to upgrade and provide all of Hohoe’s health facilities with modern and very needed medical equipment and supplies.”



Amewu said they had also initiated many infrastructural projects in the constituency that would drive economic growth and livelihoods for the constituents.



He said they had also initiated efforts to boost Hohoe’s local economic growth through tourism, football and other sporting disciplines, leveraging the new 7,000-seater capacity astroturf stadium.



Amewu urged the constituents to support him in completing what was started and to make the Constituency a unique and modern one to be proud of, adding that “Round 2 of the Hohoe project has begun.”



The nomination forms were picked and filed by all 17 Electoral Coordinators of the Party.