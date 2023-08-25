NPP special delegates congress: We’re adequately prepared for possible run-off – NPP’s Evans Nimako

All 10 aspiring flagbearers of the NPP

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), Director of Elections and Research, Mr. Evans Nimako says his outfit has made provision for a possible run-off on Saturday.

According to him, in the event that delegates are unable to select the first five aspirants for the November 4th election, a run-off on September 2nd, 2023, will be conducted.



The NPP Director of Elections and Research assured that the NPP will go by its constitution.

“It has been agreed that in the event of the conference not being able to produce the first five, there will have to be a re-run, and so September 2, 2023, has been slated for a possible run-off date.



The letter of our Constitution in Article 13 (1.9) indicates that there must be first five of the presidential candidates and so if it is the first three, then it means there will have to be another election for the two to be elected to add up to five,” he explained.