NPP stockpiling money to win 2024 elections – Prof. Kofi Asiedu alleges

Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Prof Richard Kofi Asiedu

The Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, is claiming that the collapse of banks by the government shows that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is hoarding money to win the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.

He says money will be used to persuade voters to vote in their favor, but he also says the NDC will take power from the NPP with unity.



“NPP will use huge amounts of money in the 2024 general elections to buy votes from electorates but will lose massively in both parliamentary and presidential elections because voters will collect the money and vote against the ruling party,” he disclosed.



Prof. Kofi Asiedu made the claim during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an ultra-modern party office in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AKK) constituency, as the party in the Central Region launched operation 20 parliamentary seats.



He called on Ghanaians and all the NDC members to come together and work hard for the party to win power in 2024.



“Removing the NPP from power is a communal labour and not only [the labor of] party executives, and I strongly believe the NDC is moving forward for victory,” Prof. Kofi Asiedu urged.

Prof. Kofi Asiedu charged all NDC members, including party executives, never to scam or defraud anyone in the name of the NDC, threatening to expel anyone engaging in such criminal acts.



“The negative nature of your actions and attitude will have a negative effect on the party,” Prof. Kofi Asiedu stated.



Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse, a senior lecturer in the Department of Physics at the University of Ghana, who is running for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AKK) constituency parliamentary seat, contributed 50 bags of cement to the party's office construction.



She charged all NDC members to be vigilant during the counting of the ballot papers to enable the party to win the 2024 general elections.



Prof. Browne Klutse appealed to NDC members to forgive one another and join hands to win the AAK seat as well as more seats in the Central Region and the country at large.