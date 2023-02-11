NPP suffering because they have neglected media men – Charles Owusu fires

Charles Owusu

Rev. Charles Owusu, a social and political analyst, has attacked the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing it of abandoning journalists after seizing power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Rev. Owusu, who once held the position of Head of Monitoring at the Forestry Commission, claims that after assisting the NPP in gaining power, they neglected to look out for the welfare of media figures and their producers.



"You have ignored the journalists; both the hosts and their producers, how better do you take care of them, so why won't they talk about things that will be against the government. If they discussed issues in order for you people to gain power, why do you have to suffer now that you are in charge? He fired on Peace FM's Kokrokoo show hosted by Kwami Sefa Kayi.



According to Mr. Charles Owusu, instead of depending on its "failed appointees," who are unable to effectively connect with the populace, the NPP government should have relied on the media experts in this nation to convey the "correct messages" in the Auditor General's report and the Debt Exchange Programme to the general public.



"I've seen a video of appointees holding a press conference at the party's headquarters to explain the Auditor General's report and the Debt Exchange Programme, when journalists would make sure the right information goes out, meanwhile that job is been done by the very appointees who have failed Akufo-Addo," he stated.

He added that after this administration's treatment of journalists with disappointment, majority of them are carrying grudges and would undoubtedly punish the party for it in the upcoming elections.



This government, according to Rev. Charles Owusu, has performed admirably well, and therefore urged the NPP leadership to begin dealing with a new crop of communicators and journalists who can sell the government's achievements to the populace, instead of depending on the "same group" which the President has surrounded himself with.



"Will the NPP continue to decline despite Nana Akufo-Addo's success and popularity with the populace? It's because the same group that has been following the President around is getting rich while those who have likewise worked harder for the party have been ignored and made to suffer," he claimed.