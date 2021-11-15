NPP suffering from communication paralysis – Adomako Baafi admits

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yaw Adomako Baafi

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yaw Adomako Baafi has acknowledged that the governing political party is indeed suffering from communication paralysis underscoring the need for the issue to be addressed with urgency.

He thinks that however grave the communication problem, the governing political party has, it has not reached the crisis level yet.



“We have a problem with communication but we’ve not reached a crisis yet. When Akufo-Addo came for an interview with Sefa Kayi he pointed it out and admitted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are using propaganda. Bawumia also pointed out that NDC are a bunch of propagandists.



"But of course when you have your facts you’re not afraid of propaganda that is what we have to look at. I plead with the forces that be that it’s long overdue and the party needs to undergo a recruitment drive for the communications department,” the former Communications Director of the NPP openly admitted.

He noted that there are several persons including some TESCON members who are excellent in communication and their knowledge needs to be tapped into to tell the good story of the party across the country.



Stressing on the need for recruitment and training, he said “Kwame we need training, we need logistics and we need motivation”.



On claims of his inability to communicate in the queen’s language, Yaw Adomako Baafi indicated that it’s a lie and that he has absolute control over the English Language and that people have used those lies to move higher in the political party but he will continue to wait upon the lord for his appointing time.