NPP supporter displays GH¢200 notes, t-shirts he got from Bawumia’s campaign, vows to vote for Alan

Sat, 8 Jul 2023

A video trending on social media shows a supposed member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) displaying Bawumia branded t-shirts and GH¢200 notes.

According to him, the shirts and money were shared at the campaigns of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said that he would attend every campaign of the vice president so that he would get the GH¢200 but he would vote for one of Bawumia’s contenders in the flagbearership race, Alan Kyerematen.

“This is what we got today (Bawumia branded t-shirts and GH¢ 200 notes). We are going to get some pizza and after we would throw the shirts into a dustbin because we are certainly going to get more,” he said in Twi as he was laughing.

“Every t-shirt has GH¢200… we are going to take money from all the contenders but at the end of the day, we are going to vote for Alan,” he added.

Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen are part of ten members of the NPP who have filed their nomination to contest in the party’s presidential primaries slated for November 2023.

The NPP would be holding a super delegate congress in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five.

