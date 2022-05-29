2
NPP supporter electrocuted at Ashaiman Lebanon

Screenshot 2022 05 29 At 7.15.17 AM.png?resize=697%2C552&ssl=1 Rev. Mawukuonye Vidzah is said to have been electrocuted while attending to an electrical fault

An ardent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashaiman Constituency, Rev. Mawukuonye Vidzah has met his untimely death.

According to reports, Rev. Mawukuonye Vidzah was contracted by Alfred Agbawu to fix an electrical problem.

However, he got electrocuted in the process.

The wife of the deceased who spoke to the media about incidents leading to the death of her husband said the deceased received a telephone call from one Alfred Agbawu at about 5 pm on Friday, May 27, 2022, to reach his home in Lebanon, a suburb of Ashaiman, to fix a problem.

She continued: “My husband said Alfred told him he was going to have a wedding tomorrow (Saturday) so he needed him to come and fix an electrical problem for him”.

She said she did not hear from her husband until late at night when she received a call that her husband had passed away at the Trinity Hospital.

Meanwhile, Alfred Agbawu has been arrested and is assisting the Police in its investigation.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
