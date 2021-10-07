NPP supporters demand refund of money from Juaboso Assembly after failure to confirm DCE nominee

The supporters besieged the assembly demanding a refund of the alleged monies

Some angry New Patriotic Party supporters in the Sefwi Juaboso District have asked for a refund of their monies after assembly members rejected the president’s nominee for District Chief Executive.

The nominee, Godfred Kwabena Adjei Asante, polled only 11 ‘YES’ votes out of a total of 23 after the vote thus, failing to meet the two-thirds majority as stipulated by the constitution.



The irate supporters besieged the assembly members demanding a refund of the alleged monies they paid to them before the voting started.



Angel TV’s Nana Opoku Agyemang gathered that prior to the voting, It was alleged that amounts ranging from GHS1,000 to GHS4,000 were given to each assembly member to secure their vote for the nominee.

However, the assembly members voted against the nominee, Godfred Kwabena Adjei Asante, thus incurring the wrath of the youth.



Angel TV’s correspondent, Nana Opoku Agyemang, noted that the assembly members have remained silent on the issue in an attempt to speak to them.